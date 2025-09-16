Warhammer players have launched an email campaign seeking if Games Workshop endorses the murdering of political rivals in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

X user Thor_Odinson launched the campaign instructing his followers to contact Games Workshop’s Board of Directors including CEO Kevin Rountree, Chair and Board Director Mark Lam, Randal Casson, Kate Marsh, Eric Maugein, Finance Director Liz Harrison, and Group Operations Director Neil Tomlinson.

Specifically, he stated, “Let them know exactly what you think about their employees like Mike Brooks, who see a man murdered in front of his wife and children, and their only reaction is how they can blame it on the people they’re politically opposed to.”

He shared an image of Brooks encouraging Democrats to blame President Trump and his rhetoric for the assassination.

Thor_Odinson continued, “Or other employees, like Paul Scott Canavan, who outright advocated for violence against the female family members of his political opponents just last year.”

Canavan’s posted to X last May, “This is absolutely the play – we should be doing this with all these weird creeps. Track down their significant others and mothers and string them up.”

When asked at the time if it was a company stance, Canavan responded, “I think you may have misunderstood. The conversation was about holding people accountable for their attacks on the internet. I don’t think it’s a super controversial take.”

He reiterated this in another post sent in response to former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz, “Sending a hate mob after me seems a little unkind considering I was just agreeing that people who attack others on the internet should be held accountable. I admit I phrased it poorly, but also it wasn’t a statement, it was a reply to a tweet.”

Thor_Odinson continued, “Ask GW why they’re printing the work of someone like Cerb, with a blatant political agenda, in a magazine primarily aimed at young teens. Why they printed the work of someone who is also mocking the murder of a man in front of his family. Ask them if these are the sort of people they want to attract to 40K fandom. If these are the sort of people they want kids in Warhammer stores to be around. Because it’s long past time they gave the Warhammer community an answer.”

“So Warhammer, is it official Games Workshop policy to advocate for the murder of Americans you disagree with politically? ? Is it official Games Workshop policy to GROOM children into transgender ideology without their parents knowledge?”, he concluded.

In a subsequent post, he also highlighted a Warhammer Content specialist, copywriter, and editor Tom Mendelsohn who posted on Facebook in reaction to Kirk’s assassination, “

When challenged on the post by an individual explaining to him that Kirk wasn’t arguing that gun deaths were good, but instead noting that “tragic outcomes doesn’t automatically justify banning fundamental rights,” he stated, “I don’t give a single s**t. he’s a fascist cunt carrying enormous amounts of water for a side that has no compunctions committing structural and systemic violence against the working class and the people of Gaza.”

He added, “I will afford him the dignity he afforded his very, very, very many targets: f***ing zeo.”

He additionally questioned, “How many f***ing rights of others has he attempted to ban?”



