Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raichu's avatar
Raichu
1h

Warner can invest all the money they want, but if they don't stay faithful to the lore and tone of the source materiaI (ex. Snape), I can see loud pushback which is something Warner should strive to avoid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture