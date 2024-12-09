Warner Bros. Finally Kills Off 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' After Taking Out Over $200+ Million In Impairment Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady Studios announced it will finally kill off its beleaguered Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game in January 2025.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a blog post providing details about the game’s fourth season…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.