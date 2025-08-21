A new report claims that Washington D.C.’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs has seen its annual budget slashed $600,000 due to President Donald Trump axing the federal workforce in the city and Congress cutting the city’s overall budget.

A report from the pro-LGBTQ site Washington Blade reports the office’s budget has been slashed from $2.3 million for the current fiscal year to $1.7 million for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year.

As for the reasoning of the cuts, the report claims it has to do with President Trump axing the federal workforce, which led to a reduction in tax revenue for the city. Additionally, they note that the U.S. Congress passed a budget slashing the city’s overall budget by $1.1 billion.

With the reduction in funding, the office’s Black LGBTQ History Preservation Commission will be affected alongside other “special projects.” However, it will not affect the employment of the office’s six full-time employees.

A spokeswoman for the office named Gaby Vincent also shared, “Funding for the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) and LGBTQIA+ Cultural Humility Trainings remain intact and annual grant funding, approximately $1 million, was also preserved.”

“Mayor Bowser remains firmly committed to all communities in D.C., and this budget reflects her continued support for programs that ensure residents can live safe, healthy, and affirmed lives,” she added.

