Ask the average pop culture consumer what “cyberpunk” means, and you’ll get some variation of the same stock answer: rain-slick streets, flickering signage written in kanji, a trench-coated loner hacking a corporate mainframe from a phone booth while street gangs jacked up on designer drugs war for control of a Skid Row street corner.

In other words, you’ll hear “film noir, but lit with neon instead of street lamps slanting through Venetian blinds.”

Or, if you ask the younger crowd, “Like, Blade Runner?”

Those definitions have been repeated so often, they’ve ossified into a meme: a shorthand aesthetic detached from its roots.

The irony is that cyberpunk began as a revolt against shallow genre formulas. Its defining authors like William Gibson, Bruce Sterling, and later Neal Stephenson, were reacting against the lifeless sterility of mid-century “hard” science fiction. They wanted sci fi to rediscover its guts: messy and human, with street-level consequences.

But in the process, their invention was itself sanitized and repackaged into the same kind of superficial spectacle it was meant to shake up.

To understand what cyberpunk really is, you have to start with its name. And the word “punk” does not mean what most people think.

Bruce Bethke coined the term “cyberpunk” in his 1983 short story of the same name. Bethke wasn’t thinking about Japanese neon, mirrorshades, or chromed limbs. He was describing delinquent kids in a future where hacking computers came as naturally to them as stealing cars did to 1950s greasers.

Bethke later explained that his title came from combining cybernetics, the science of control systems, with punk, which he understood in the sense of a street tough, not a musician. The term “punk” goes back to prison slang for a young, troublemaking criminal, someone existing outside the respectability of society. In other words, a small-time outlaw.

When cyberpunk hit the mainstream with Gibson’s Neuromancer in 1984, Bethke’s name for the subgenre stuck; not because of mohawks or anarchy patches, but because Gibson’s antiheroes fit that archetype perfectly. They were hustlers, data thieves, and outcasts; small men trying to survive in a big, dehumanized world.

This distinction matters because it reveals what cyberpunk actually isn’t. It’s not “punk rock with microchips.” Nor is it rebellion as fashion, but rebellion as necessity.

In the early stories, the protagonist isn’t waving a flag for some ideology. He’s just trying to live free in a world run by unaccountable systems.

The heart of cyberpunk is found in neither future tech nor urban decay. Those are props. The engine that drives these stories is the conflict between human autonomy and mechanized control.

Cyberpunk’s settings are near futures where institutions like megacorps, governments, or criminal syndicates; often blends of all three, have learned how to use information systems to dominate human life. Each transaction, all movement, and every thought can be monitored or manipulated. The heroes are people who live in the cracks of those systems, scavenging freedom around the margins.

Gibson captured this paradox in Neuromancer when he described cyberspace as a “consensual hallucination.” That line wasn’t the technobabble it’s often mistaken for. It was the author giving us a glimpse at his world’s core metaphysic. It’s a world built entirely from human data. And yet, those who built it are no longer in control. That image was prophetic: Gibson foresaw our present era of digital feudalism, where tech oligarchs rule invisible empires, and human creativity is reduced to training data for machine learning models.

Neal Stephenson expanded on these concepts in Snow Crash and The Diamond Age. His future is not an apocalypse but a fragmentation: humanity balkanized into micro-societies defined by information tribes and digital reputations. The technology doesn’t liberate people; it redefines what “freedom” even means.

In both authors’ visions, the tension isn’t between man and machine but between man and the systems he made in his own image. That’s why cyberpunk endures; not as the escapism it’s often dismissed as, but revelation.

Speaking of common misconceptions, Modern critics like to pigeonhole cyberpunk as a subgenre of science fiction. That’s a misdiagnosis based on a skewed understanding of what genre is. As author JD Cowan and I have argued, science fiction is not a genre. Instead, it’s more useful to think of it as a setting. Genres are defined by plot, character, and conflict, which can be summed up by definitive questions. A mystery asks, “Who did it?” A romance asks, “Will they be together?” Adventure fiction asks, “Can the hero overcome the odds?”

By contrast, science fiction only tells you where the story takes place: a world where technology operates at a higher level than ours does now. Whether that world is a backdrop for detective work (Blade Runner), romance (Her), or cosmic adventure (Star Wars), the genre mechanics come from the story’s structure, not its props.

In that sense, cyberpunk is adventure fiction set in a world where data is more valuable than gold, and control is exercised through information networks instead of armies. The hero is the same kind of man who would once have fought pirates instead of street gangs, dragons instead of runaway A.I., or corrupt kings instead of zaibatsu. He’s just been dropped into a bureaucratic maze instead of the high seas or a cursed forest.

This reframing explains why so many Current Year attempts to revive cyberpunk fall flat. They think the point is the leather trench coat and the sprawling cityscape. But the real point is the hero’s struggle against dehumanizing systems. That’s why The Matrix retained mindshare long after most 90s cyber thrillers faded. It understood the philosophical dimension of the conflict. Humanity vs the machine is shorthand for primacy of conscience vs the system.

Sam Hyde recently made a striking observation about modern “dystopia porn” like Black Mirror: it’s Lucifer’s fantasy. The endless torture of humanity by machines goes beyond pessimism into the diabolical, presenting a vision of suffering without redemption.

That’s the crucial difference between old cyberpunk and what replaced it. The early writers saw the dark future as a warning, not a fetish. They explored the tension between human freedom and systemic control precisely because that tension is the defining spiritual struggle of this age.

In cyberpunk, the machine isn’t evil because it’s artificial. It’s evil because it represents man’s attempt to create an immanent God: a total system that orders reality without reference to the transcendent. When that system inevitably turns against its makers, the punishment is fitting. We built our own Tower of Babel, and A.I. slop is the new confusion of tongues.

That’s why true cyberpunk, like all enduring adventure fiction, contains the seed of hope. The hero may be small, broken, or morally compromised, but he remains human. His defiance, even if futile, affirms that the spark of the divine cannot be coded out of existence.

It’s fitting that cyberpunk’s sanitization reflects the culture’s decline: as faith in the transcendent faded, the focus drifted from human struggle to fetishized despair. What was once prophecy became product: warped mirrors that clap.

So, what is cyberpunk?

What it’s not is nihilism wrapped in synthwave. It’s adventure fiction for the algorithm age: tales of the little man defying the machine god.

Cyberpunk doesn’t endure because it’s stylish, but because it’s true. It reminds us that the battle for souls never ends, it just moves to new terrain.

Brian Niemeier is a best-selling novelist, editor, and Dragon Award winner with over a decade in newpub. For direct, in-person writing and editing insights, join his Patreon.

