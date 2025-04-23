An open-world RPG set in the world of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time is in development from iwot Studios’ new video game division.

iwot Studios was formerly called Red Eagle Entertainment and owns the rights to The Wheel of Time across film, TV, video games, and comics. It purchased the rights back in 2004.

Variety’s Jennifer Maas reports this new AAA open-world RPG project is being helmed by Craig Alexander, who is no stranger to open-world RPGs having worked at The Warner Bros. Games subsidiary Turbine in various positions on its The Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online games.

iwot Studios expects the game to take three years to develop and plans to release it on PC as well as consoles. It is being developed in Montreal.

iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage told Variety, “It’s an open-world game, and it’ll be everything with the ‘Wheel of Time.’ Everything that is covered in the books, as well as all the backstory elements of it.”

He added, “As we build out the world, it’ll be the entire ‘Wheel of Time’ world, it’s not going to be limited to one area or another or a particular age. Of course, we’ll have opportunity on films, since we’re doing ‘Age of Legends,’ we’ll have a lot of assets from that and marketing opportunities and fan integration and a lot of other things. But it will cover the entire world.”

Alexander also shared, “Adapting such a legendary mythology into an open-world RPG is a rare and ambitious challenge. It takes vision, scale, and a vibrant creative environment — all of which Montreal provides. I’m thrilled to lead the effort and build a world-class team capable of honoring this beloved world.”

Selvage also shared that the game will likely connect to the ongoing Amazon MGM Studios TV production as well as the in-development live-action feature and the 3D animated feature it has in development.

He said that there is “a lot of continuity in regards to how we approach our transmedia strategy.”

What do you make of an open-world RPG being set in the world of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time?

