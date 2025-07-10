Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
3h

It will certainly be an interesting test. I'd only point out that MCI incorporates Larry's style, but it's just one of several influences. The reason is that you can't have a Gamma protagonist if Larry is the only literary influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
4h

Is his stiff explicitly Christian or just secular?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture