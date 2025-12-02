Wikipedia did something unusual recently. A page appeared on anti-white racism and, against expectations, it has not been deleted. For an institution that has long policed the boundaries of acceptable discourse, this small act of categorization is significant. Categories are never neutral. To define is to establish what counts as real and legitimate.

The Politics of Definition

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)’s definition of racism was “the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.” This illustrates how institutions have specifically weaponized categories against whites and white culture. By narrowing racism to whites in particular, the ADL excluded the possibility that hostility toward whites could be recognized as racism. The definition itself denies its own reality.

This is not even a matter of semantics. Definitions shape collective consciousness and they determine whose experiences are intelligible or dismissed. The insistence on terms like anti-white is not pedantry, it is a demand that categories reflect reality rather than institutional convenience.

Institutional Double Standards

Modern day contradictions are obvious. For example, expressions of (Jewish nationalism in Israel immigration restrictions, ethnic preservation, legal protections) are treated as legitimate. Yet Wikipedia labels “white pride” as synonymous with fascism, and the ADL brands the phrase “It’s okay to be white” as racist. So, why is it that every group may affirm its identity except Europeans? Why is white identity repeatedly condemned?

Unfortunately, this has become a structural double standard. Like it or not, institutions like Wikipedia and the ADL function as modern day arbiters of legitimacy. They are given far too much clout in determining which identities may be affirmed and which must be stigmatized. Worthy of note: FBI Director Kash Patel recently announced the severing of formal relationships with the ADL in early October 2025, stating that the FBI would no longer partner with what he described as political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.

Narrative Control in the Digital Age

The struggle over categories is inseparable from the general struggle over narrative control. Israel has made organized efforts to train Wikipedia editors while there are also multimillion- dollar contracts with media firms to produce favorable content. AI search results have also been influenced by Wikipedia. This all reveals the institutional logic at work. While the stated goal may be to present information, the reality is that these websites shape the categories through which information is meant to be understood.

AI systems like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews are now the new informational battlegrounds. Definitions embedded in these systems will determine what users encounter as authoritative. When AI defines anti-whitism as discriminatory hostility toward whites, it acknowledges reality. When institutions intervene to redefine whiteness as supremacist rhetoric, reality is denied.

Demographic Change and Cultural Symbols

The politics of categorization extends to demographic change. London’s transformation from majority-white to minority-white is framed by elites as “evolution.” News anchors like Piers Morgan and Anderson Cooper may celebrate the decline of whites as progress, yet to describe this as “evolution” is to impose a narrative that denies an ongoing act of white displacement and replacement.

Even cultural icons are contested. For instance, Santa Claus, a symbol of European heritage, is reimagined in retail spaces as black. This is funny because there is a distinct absence of an Asian or Arab Santa, revealing the selective nature of representation. The point being that Santa is white and therefore must be recategorized as an “other” in order to perpetuate white erasure.

Restoring Conceptual Integrity

The struggle over naming is the struggle over conceptual integrity. Institutions erase by omission, stigmatize by definition, and manipulate by narrative control. To restore integrity is to insist that categories reflect reality rather than ideology.

Wikipedia’s page on anti-white racism, however imperfect it might be, signals that cracks are appearing in the wall of institutional control. The work ahead is to widen those cracks, to insist on accurate categorization, and to restore coherence to a discourse that has long been distorted.

NEXT: The Underdog Story As Programming