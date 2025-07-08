After cursing out Donald Trump and his supports and blaming them for the flash flood in Texas, Wil Wheaton is now attacking the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE agents.

A couple of days ago following the flash flood that devastated the Texas Hill Country, Wheaton attacked President Trump and anyone who voted for him after Trump said that no cuts to the federal government did not leave key vacancies at the National Weather Service.

Wheaton reacted to these comments writing on BlueSky, “F**k this piece of shit and everyone who voted for him.”

A day after this and Wheaton attacked both the LAPD and ICE agents while reacting to a video of arrests made in the Mesa Vista Apartments in San Diego.

Wheaton wrote on BlueSky, “Look at these useless f***ing LAPD f***s, just standing around like Uvalde while masked thugs terrorize and brutalize people who aren't doing anything wrong.”

“Why aren't they protecting innocent citizens from violence? (rhetorical) F**k everyone who voted for this,” he concluded.

The video that Wheaton shared was not taken in Los Angeles and the LAPD was not involved. NBC San Diego reports that Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested three individuals after they entered a restricted area and “physically assaulted federal agents.”

HSI San Diego noted on X, “Yesterday, while agents conducted an immigration-related arrest, three individuals unlawfully entered a restricted area, interfered with law enforcement operations, and physically assaulted federal agents. All three were arrested by and charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 111.”

The agency added, “HSI San Diego respects the public’s right to peacefully express disagreement with immigration enforcement. However, assaults on federal officers and interference with lawful operations will not be tolerated. These actions threaten public safety and the integrity of investigations.”

The San Diego Police Department added in their own statement, “The San Diego Police Department has repeatedly stated that it does not participate in Immigration enforcement and is strictly prohibited from doing so, per state law (SB 54)."

NBC San Diego noted that they were there to provide “cover and to help maintain safety during the operation.”

What do you make of Wil Wheaton attacking the LAPD when the arrests were made in San Diego?

