Doctor Who is making ratings records again with the overall ratings including streaming showing that “Lux” is the lowest-rated episode of all time, even though the new episode “The Well” had a small bump in overnight ratings this week.

This Disney+ era of Doctor Who under showrunner Russell T. Davies has been met with universal fan disdain as the show has leaned heavily into identity politics and an extreme leftist agenda, with episodes being thinly veiled lectures rather than quality science fiction.

It started in the 60th Anniversary special trilogies where David Tennant returned after the show’s first push toward wokeism with a female iteration of The Doctor. Tennant was hoped to revive interest in the show, but Davies inserted cringy dialogue lecturing him on being a “male presenting Time Lord” while insulting fans by putting a transgender character and naming him Rose while referring to him as a “beautiful woman” multiple times during the episode.

It got worse under the Ncuti Gatwa era, with lectures to white people on racism, pro-abortion rants, and an infamous episode where the Doctor abandons his companion to go make out with a man. The result was a first season where fans rejected the show.

Gatwa’s first Christmas Special, “The Church On Ruby Road,” saw a dismal ratings of 4.7 million for its ratings, but the audience quickly tuned out even more as each of the new “season 1” episodes as they branded this new Disney+ iteration received many of the lowest ratings in Doctor Who history as well.

The lowest came with Episode 7 of the 8-episode season, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” posting 2.05 million for the overnight ratings. The finale saw a small uptick, but the trend is clear—audiences are not interested in the gay, black Doctor who constantly lectures them on identity politics.

The second season opened with a paltry 2 million even for the debut of new companion Varada Sethu, as it appeared after last season’s dismal response from fans, many walked away instead of coming back to see if the producers might right the ship.

Last week, show has set records with “Lux,” as the new lowest-rated doctor who episode of all time in the overnight ratings. The show only posted 1.58 million viewers, a 21% drop as even those who tuned in to see the premiere have walked away.

Now, streaming ratings have come in to set a new record with the lowest watched episode again with a tally of 3.00 million, demonstrating that people are not coming in in droves to fllow up with streaming the show.

It appears as if part of the issue was the Easter week having people tune out of television as it marks similar drops to this time last year, but the follow up episode, “The Well,” only reached 1.85 million in live viewership in new numbers also released, showing that not many people will be coming back as Doctor Who continues to plummet.

Rumors of cancelation are already swirling for the show which only has five more episodes left to capture an audience and Disney attention for reinvestment for another season. Will they be able to recapture fans? Leave a comment and let us know.

