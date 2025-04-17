Target Corporation appears determined to ignore the concerns of its core customer base and investors as CEO Brian Cornell prepares to meet with notorious race hustler Al Sharpton to discuss doubling down on the company's controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This meeting comes despite ongoing boycotts that have significantly impacted the retailer's bottom line over the past year, leading to a collapse in stock price.

The retail giant's stock has mysteriously surged following news of the planned meeting, with shares climbing 1.5% to $168.10 on Tuesday, though this may be because the stock was already nearing record lows and bouncing back from the tariff hits earlier this week.

Cornell's decision to meet with Sharpton, who has a long history of inflammatory rhetoric and questionable financial dealings, demonstrates Target's prioritization of appeasing activist groups rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of everyday shoppers who have abandoned the retailer in droves.

The controversy began last year when Target faced backlash over its Pride Month merchandise collection, which included items many parents found inappropriate for children. Rather than acknowledging these concerns as valid, Target characterized the customer response as "threats" and doubled down on its ideological positioning.

This stubborn refusal to course-correct has cost the company dearly. Target reported a 4.3% decline in comparable sales for the first quarter of 2024, with customer traffic dropping by 5.4%. The retailer's operating income plummeted by 37.2% to $1.0 billion, yet Cornell appears determined to continue alienating the very customers Target needs to reverse this troubling trend.

Instead of focusing on providing quality products at competitive prices – the core mission of any successful retailer – Target has transformed itself into a battleground for cultural politics. The planned meeting with Sharpton suggests the company will further entrench itself in controversial DEI initiatives that many customers have explicitly rejected through their purchasing decisions.

What makes this situation particularly absurd is that Target's leadership seems incapable of recognizing the direct correlation between its political activism and declining sales. While competitors like Walmart seems to have gotten the messasge, Target is stubbornly refusing to change.

Even with all of this, Wall Street analysts at Jefferies have maintained a "Buy" rating on Target shares with a price target of $195, suggesting that the retail gaint can survive even this level of backlash amid tariff concerns.

Target also recently announced it would close nine stores in major cities, citing "theft and organized retail crime" as the reason. Yet rather than addressing the root causes of these issues, the company appears more concerned with performative meetings with divisive figures like Sharpton.

For shareholders, the question remains whether Target's leadership is fulfilling its fiduciary duty to maximize returns or if it has subordinated this responsibility to ideological goals, which is being addressed in a class action lawsuit on the topic. While the stock may be experiencing a temporary surge, the long-term sustainability of a business model that actively alienates a significant portion of potential customers remains dubious at best.

