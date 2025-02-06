Wizards Of The Coast Desperation Sets In As They Try This Sales Gimmick With The 2024 Dungeons & Dragons Edition
Wizards of the Coast does not appear confident in their Dungeons & Dragons 2024 edition at all. Tabletop RPG expert Kevin Lamb exposed that the company is trying a comic book industry tactic to artificially boost sales numbers that will have nothing to do with getting new gamers to actually play D&D.
With the new edition of D&D, Wizards of the Coast has …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.