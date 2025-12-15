During The Game Awards, Amazon Games revealed that they cast voice actress Alix Wilton Regan to play Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Tom Raider; Legacy of Atlantis games.

Regan confirmed her role in a post to Instagram saying, “It has been the most incredible night tonight. Being revealed as Lara Croft is the absolute highlight of my career to date and has surpassed even my wildest dreams quite frankly.”

She added, “This Lara Croft just wanted to say thank you and get excited because we’re just getting started, guys. We are just getting started.”

@alixwiltonregan ALIX WILTON REGAN on Instagram: "We’re. Just. Getting. Started.…

Regan is an outspoken woke activist especially surrounding her role as the Inquisitor in BioWare’s Dragon Age and Mass Effect franchises.

Back in 2017, she did an interview with Watch Mojo telling the outlet how honored she was to play the character Samantha Traynor in the Mass Effect especially once she discovered the character lived a disordered lesbian lifestyle.

She said, “It was a great honour for me to play Samanatha Traynor, and possibly more so when I found out that she was a lesbian, because I suspected how unusual it was to have an intelligent and vital female character who was open about her sexuality and honest about it in her romantic advances, without being there to provide titillation for the viewers. Shepard and Traynor’s romance is indeed funny, tender, sensual, challenging and filled with love… just like any other relationship! In fact, I like how normal they are even as they go about saving the galaxy!”

More recently, Regan expressed her offense that many players expressed their disgust at Dragon Age: The Veilguard pushing degenerate themes. She told IGN, “I feel absolutely devastated for BioWare as a studio that they got such mixed reactions to the game. I personally thought it was a really strong game. I thought it was just BioWare being more BioWare.”

“I also think a lot of people, you know, kind of wanted to see it fail. Wanted to see them fail. Either because they are just really bad people on the internet of which there are unfortunately many as we have discovered,” she continued. “But people were attacking the game before it was released. It’s ridiculous. How can you judge a game-? How can you judge a game, a film, a TV show, a book, an anything before it’s actually released? You can’t. That’s an idiotic stance to take.”

“But I only ever want to see the folks from BioWare thrive because I adore them, basically. And whatever they go on to do next I have no doubt that their talents will be richly rewarded. [If] we’re really lucky we’ll get more gold from them in the future,” she concluded.

