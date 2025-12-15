Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
5h

I'll take "THINGS I'LL NEVER BE BUYING" for $600, Alex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
6h

They should have casted Hayley Atwell, instead. She would have at least worked with a better script, this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture