Nickelodeon and its parent company, Paramount, will reportedly not continue Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles following the airing of the show’s second season on Paramount+ in December.

It is unclear exactly why the show is being scrapped. However, it comes on the heels of David Ellison purchasing Paramount through Skydance Media with his father Larry Ellison financing much of the deal.

Following the deal being approved, the company’s TV Media Chair George Cheeks said in a memo to staff, “Our purpose is clear: to reinvent and strengthen our brands to build a stronger future that’s rooted in exceptional storytelling across entertainment, news and sports. We’ll celebrate each brand, while leaning into franchises, driving revenue, growing viewership and deepening engagement across platforms.”

He added that some franchises would get scrapped, “We’re all seeing the pay cable business shifting over to streaming. So, there’ll be a lot of conversations about what iconic franchises we want to continue, shift maybe to streaming, etc. I do feel like there’s a lot to preserve there. There’s a lot of great, iconic franchises.”

The Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was announced back in July 2023 at San Diego Comic-Con where it was originally planned as two seasons and set between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and its sequel. That film race-swapped April O’Neil and the race-swap continued in the show with Ayo Edebiri reprising her role.

While the show will not continue after its second season, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva shared that “Paramount is actively exploring third-party licensing opportunities for” the show.

