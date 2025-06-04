I'm really surprised to see an amount of the influencers out there saying, “DEI is dead, pride month is over!” when evidence is anything to the contrary. If we know anything about social justice warriors, they always double down. The propaganda is getting more subtle and, therefore, more effective for those who are burnt out on the culture war. But the real fighters know the ride never ends.

