Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raichu's avatar
Raichu
4h

Enjoyed reading the novel back in school and the 2003 movie adaptation with Shia LaBeouf was great as well. This TV streaming series was be ignored and forgotten.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
5h

I think it'll turn out the camp is run by Disney and they're digging in a dry bed for a single good new idea. However, it's just wasted effort because there's nothing there, and every hole just digs them in a little deeper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture