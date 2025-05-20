The woke sex-swapped Holes TV show from Disney Branded Television revealed its cast.

The series was originally announced back in January with Variety reporting that the show would see “a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

It was being written and executive produced by Alina Mankin and showrun and executive produced by Liz Phang.

At the time of the announcement, Drew Goddard of Goddard Textiles, who is executive producing the show, said, “They’ve done a wonderful job capturing Louis Sachar’s unique spirit. To say much more about what they have in store would spoil all the fun.”

The original novel was published back in 1998. The official description of the book states, “Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys' detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. There is no lake at Camp Green Lake. But there are an awful lot of holes.



”It doesn't take long for Stanley to realize there's more than character improvement going on at Camp Green Lake,” it continues. “The boys are digging holes because the warden is looking for something. But what could be buried under a dried-up lake? Stanley tries to dig up the truth in this inventive and darkly humorous tale of crime and punishment—and redemption.”

Now, Disney has revealed its sex-swapped cast for the show. Greg Kinnear will play The Warden at Camp Yucca. Aidy Bryant plays a character named Sissy, who is a camp counselor that puts on a show befriending the kids, but is allied with the Warden.

Shay Rudolph will play a character named Hayley, who appears to be the sex-swapped version of Stanley and she is described as being “wrongly accused” and her arrival at the camp will “inject new hope and optimism into her campmates.”

Other sex-swapped campers include Flor Delis Alicea who plays Queenie, Anire Kim Amoda plays Thumbelina, Iesha Daniels plays Mars, Sophie Dieterlen plays Sticky, Alexandra Doke plays Eyeball, and Maeve Press plays Shrimp.

Noah Cottrell also joins the cast as a cook who works at the camp, but has his own secret for why he continues to work there.

What do you make of this cast for this sex-swapped Holes TV show?

