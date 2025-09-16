Wonder Project, the production company behind Prime Video’s House of David series, announced four films the company has in development.

Sarah’s Oil

First, the company revealed it is developing a film called Sarah’s Oil that is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025.

This film stars Naya Desir-Johnson, Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green, and Shazam! and Chuck actor Zachary Levi.

An official description for the film states, “In 1914, an 11-year-old Black girl named Sarah Rector struck oil on her Oklahoma land, igniting greed and corruption around her. Despite facing incredible adversity, she prevailed through courage and faith, becoming the wealthiest Black girl in the world.”

The film is based on the book Searching for Sarah Rector by Tonya Bolden.

The Breadwinner

In Spring 2026, the company will release The Breadwinner starring comedian Nate Bargatze and musician Mandy Moore. It also stars Will Forte, Colin Jost, and Kumail Nanjiani.

An official description reads, “When a supermom lands a Shark Tank deal, she switches roles with her breadwinner husband—who suddenly finds himself as a stay-at-home dad to their three daughters. Hilarity and heart ensue.”

The film is described as “a family comedy done right with real situations, genuine laughs, and the kind of heart that makes you want to hug your loved ones a little tighter.”

The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion

Also in development from Reba McEntire and being directed by Callie Khouri is The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Fannie Flagg.

The book’s official description from Amazon states:

Mrs. Sookie Poole of Point Clear, Alabama, has just married off the last of her daughters and is looking forward to relaxing and perhaps traveling with her husband, Earle. The only thing left to contend with is her mother, the formidable Lenore Simmons Krackenberry. Lenore may be a lot of fun for other people, but is, for the most part, an overbearing presence for her daughter. Then one day, quite by accident, Sookie discovers a secret about her mother’s past that knocks her for a loop and suddenly calls into question everything she ever thought she knew about herself, her family, and her future.



Sookie begins a search for answers that takes her to California, the Midwest, and back in time, to the 1940s, when an irrepressible woman named Fritzi takes on the job of running her family’s filling station. Soon truck drivers are changing their routes to fill up at the All-Girl Filling Station. Then, Fritzi sees an opportunity for an even more groundbreaking adventure. As Sookie learns about the adventures of the girls at the All-Girl Filling Station, she finds herself with new inspiration for her own life.

Flyer

Finally, Wonder Project has Flyer, a film about the Wright Brothers and the invention of flight.

An official description states, “Follow Wilbur and Orville Wright, two bicycle mechanics who headed to the windy hills of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in pursuit of their dream of becoming the first in flight.”

This film will be directed by Wonder Project’s Head of Story Jon Gunn.

