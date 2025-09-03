The Wonder Project, the production company behind House of David revealed a list of titles that will be available on its new subscription service that launches within Prime Video alongside the two-episode premiere of House of David Season 2.

In a press release, Wonder Project announced that its subscription service and House of David Season 2 will launch on October 5, 2025 through Prime Video in the United States.

The company promises that it will offer more than 125 film and TV shows “that embody the company’s mission of entertaining the world with courageous stories, inspiring hope and restoring faith in things worth believing in.”

Some of the TV series and mini series that will be included at launch include:

Mr. Bean

Party of Five

Pride and Prejudice

Sherlock

The Conners

The Mysterious Benedict Society

As for the films it will feature:

American Underdog

Dead Poets Society

Friday Night Lights

Jesus Revolution

Lincoln

My Girl

Rudy

The Sandlot

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Sound of Music

Wonder Project CEO Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten commented on the lineup for ths service, “As a mom, I’m always looking for great films and TV series to watch with the kids. I'm always asking friends for recommendations - and so are they. Starting October 5 we can lean on Wonder to recommend great new shows. With this launch we’re expanding our mission, to include curating stories for our audience that restore faith in things worth believing in. We love that our brand can entertain and inspire through programming we create, and through stories told by others that we curate.”

Head of Prime Video Albert Chang added, “With a growing lineup of premium subscription options, Prime Video has become the go-to streaming destination where customers can easily discover, subscribe to, and enjoy their favorite content—all in one place. The addition of Wonder Project represents another step forward in our mission to simplify the streaming experience while expanding the incredible range of entertainment, including faith-based offerings, available to our customers.”

A Wonder Project subscription will run $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

