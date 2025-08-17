Seattle Worldcon is almost over, and it’s another disaster for the once great science fiction institution that is completely mired in identity politics, with Hugo Awards going to blatant identitarians and the panels being filled with more social justice nonsense, some of which is beyond creepy, as it includes children being groomed into degenerate lifestyles.

Fandom Pulse had reporters on the scene at Worldcon. While we can’t give the identity of the kind people who showed us all that was going on (or rather, all that wasn’t going on) at the convention because it would compromise their positions within the industry, reports are that it was not very well attended, immediately showing how they’ve botched another year and sunk into irrelevancy.