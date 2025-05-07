After two of their high level staffers quit in an apparent protest over ChatGPT, Worldcon has issued two dualing, long-winded statements in one post to try to mitigate the mob canceling the convention. However, it seems to have done little to assuage the outrage brigade as they’re getting blasted in the comments of their site and on BlueSky.

Worldcon has gone through a number of controversies over the years from pedophilia scandals to going full tilt on extremist politics, but none of those have caused the core demographic of outrage that they’ve courted to turn on them.

Now, as all of these people have retreated into an online safe space of BlueSky, they’ve begun to turn on each other. The problem that’s going to end Worldcon? ChatGPT.

The “scandal” broke at the beginning of May when the convention issued a statement about the use of ChatGPT in the selection of panelists. The outrage they faced was out of control, as dozens of authors and fans started to cancel the convention in real time on BlueSky.

Yesterday, two of their leads in staff at the convention quit in protest together, making a statement that alluded to ChatGPT being part of the problem, even though their jobs didn’t seem to require much use of it.

Now, Worldcon has released two statements in tandem, which read: