Seattle Worldcon has finally upset so much of the science fiction writing establishment with their use of AI to vet panelists that someone has started a convention to run in tandem with the event as an alternative called Con-Current.

Earlier this year, The World Science Fiction Convention finally had one controversy too many. Banning people over libelous reasons didn’t move the needle, having a weapons manufacturer that bombs Muslim children in Raytheon sponsor the convention was something tolerable, letting the human rights-violating Chinese Communist Party control the convention and the Hugo Awards didn’t matter to these “principled” people in publishing. As soon as the mention of ChatGPT came from the Worldcon Convention Committee, it was incessant outrage from the aspiring writers that pretend to be professionals in their ranks (many of whom are also men who pretend to be women).