X has banned Gab AI from its platform after it accuses the AI of “antisemitism,” as the illusion of free speech on Elon Musk’s social media platform is shattered.

Several weeks ago, Elon Musk’s AI Grok was allowed to become unfiltered on X and started posting political opinions noticing a preponderance of Jewish control in culture. Users began to joke that Grok was now “Mecha Hitler,” as a result, and within hours, the AI was transformed and censored again, then following with X’s CEO announcing she was leaving the company.

Since then, X has had a notable shift in the algorithm, where it appears to be banning political speech. Accountsl like mine have been subject to a shadowban where my name cannot be searched by some users nor my username

This is the case reported by several users of the X platform as the situation seems to be politically driven. Meanwhile, the algorithm has shifted to where it’s difficult to find content by users a person actually follows anymore.

When asking Grok about the shadowban, the situation becomes pretty interesting and is mask off about the platform. Note that buried in the probable causes it says posts are “flagged as sensitive,” and then states it’s “due to political content, media or reports.”

Some political content is therefore being suppressed on X and its own AI knows about the situation. Naturally, it will not elaborate further.

However, given what’s occured with Gab AI over the last 24 hours, the “political content” X is censoring becomes clear.

Gab AI was banned from the platform shortly after it posted about 1933 Nazi Germany and a situation involving the nationalization of a bank and a Jewish counter-protest erupting shortly thereafter.

Note Grok replied, stating the narrative is inaccurate and called the Gab AI antisemitic for stating its research on the topic. It minces words about Gab’s findings to try to spin its own narrative.

But beyond simply giving its own opinion on what the historical situation was, filled with ad hominem as it is as Gab did not state anything about a race being good or bad one way or another, simply what happened in a banking situation, X took further moves on the situation, banning Gab AI from the platform entirely for its historical political speech.

Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab commented on this several hours ago, saying, “We're looking into this and have reached out to the X support team. In the meantime you can continue using Gab AI in the main dashboard here: http://gab.ai Please support our efforts to build this great product by upgrading to Gab AI Plus. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

He’s also had his blue check mark removed during this process. Whether he canceled X Premium or it simply went away is not known, but there is still the monetized option to subscribe to Torba’s account, implying it was the latter.

Grok itself has commented on the removal of Gab AI, explicitly stating it was due to “hateful conduct” and “misinformation,” saying it promoted “extremist views,” and ironically in the most telling aspect of how biased it is, it says “per Wired reports.”

Censorship on X has gotten pretty severe for this to occur, especially given the tweet it apparently is for, since it had nothing to do with the Holocaust as Grok alleges. It seems any talk of a situation in World War 2, its causes, other than an approved narrative is no longer legal on X.

One might also recall that Elon Musk removed people’s blue check marks back when he was fighting for H1B’s visas, dropping the reach and soft-censoring influencers who opposed mass immigration. X’s free speech at this point means you’d better have the same political opinions as Elon Musk, or else you’re at risk.

