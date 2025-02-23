X-Men Cancelations, Doctor Who Goes Gayer, Elder Scrolls VI Update - Fandom Pulse Weekend Briefing
I decided to do some literary analysis this weekend, feels like a good feature for a Sunday with my Anne McCaffrey talk. Might do more of those in the future if people like it!
John Trent has been going above and beyond with more stories than ever before this week. Show him some love. Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid sub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.