Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Optimistic About Partnership With Disney And 'Indiana Jones And The Great Circle' Despite IP's Decline And Poor Early Sales Tracking
Xbox boss and the Gaming at Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer shared his optimism regarding the company’s partnership with Disney and specifically for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle despite the decline of the Indiana Jones IP and Lucasfilm products at-large.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my wor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.