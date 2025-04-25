Yellowflash launched his long-awaited comic, The Golden Patriot, on Rippasend today, already selling more than 600 books in its opening hours as his fans have awaited this book for a long time.

It’s been a couple of years since YouTube commentator Yellowflash 2 announced he would be making a comic book. An homage to the great Japanese superhero Super Sentai fiction, Yellowflash created an American patriotic spin on the concept, working with storied artist John Dillard on the book and tapping fellow YouTuber Literature Devil for editorial work.

Yellowflash made his mark on YouTube originally with his criticism of the comic book industry, growing his channel in the mid-2010s when Marvel and DC Comics were making headlines by producing social justice versions of their characters, much to the chagrin of real comic book fans. From his commentary there, he parlayed to larger pop culture, creating a channel of more than 500,000 subscribers.

He’s teamed up with Eric July and Rippasend to release this book, the third offering on Rippasend’s fulfillment and distribution service after Drunk 3P0 had his tremendous success to launch the platform, and Angel Studios followed up with a graphic novel adaptation of their Gabriel and the Guardians cartoon.

The campaign is described as:

In 1943, amidst the brutal battles of WWII, American pilot Jack Rogers finds himself shot down in enemy territory over North Africa. Forced into a desperate struggle for survival, Jack uncovers a hidden relic in the sands of Egypt that transforms him into the Golden Patriot—a being of extraordinary power capable of turning the tide of the war.

Jack soon encounters the sinister Shadow Reich, an elite Nazi division obsessed with harnessing occult powers. Led by the formidable Lord Blitzkrieg, this shadowy enemy seeks a powerful amulet capable of unimaginable destruction. As the Golden Patriot, Jack faces overwhelming odds and devastating revelations that could alter history itself.

With gripping narrative, dynamic characters, and stunning visuals, The Golden Patriot promises an unforgettable journey into heroism, power, and the ongoing battle against darkness.

Meet the Creative Team:

• Writer: YellowFlash

• Artist & Colorist: John Dillard

• Editor: Literature Devil

• Assistant Editor: Carrow Brown

• Letterer: Invisible Art Studio

• Age Rating: 16+ for mature themes, historical elements, language, and depictions of wartime violence

Exclusive Campaign Rewards:

Fans will have access to limited-edition variant covers, signed prints and original artwork, exclusive merchandise bundles, and collector’s edition graphic novel sets.

Join the fight:

Join the fight against the forces of darkness! Pre-order The Golden Patriot today, secure exclusive rewards, and help bring this epic WWII supernatural adventure to life. Share this campaign with friends and fellow history and comic enthusiasts to unlock additional perks.

There are multiple covers available, as well as an ashcan by artist Dachul Okamoto to go with the main comic. Many fans are expecting this campaign to garner more than $100,000 in its opening days due to the anticipation of this book.

