Taylor Sheridan, the creator of a number of Paramount’s hit TV shows including Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, is leaving the studio for NBCUniversal.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni claims Sheridan has not been happy with the new regime at Paramount, which was recently purchased by Skydance Media and its CEO David Ellison back in August. Specifically, he shared that he was displeased with a number of the executives that he worked with were “fired or marginalized” and Paramount’s new streaming chief Cindy Holland has been questioning the budgets for his shows.

Both Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy and COO Keyes Hill-Edgar exited the company in August. Keyes Hill-Edgar had been with the company for 25 years while McCarthy had been with the company and its predecessor Viacom for 22 years.

Belloni had previously reported at the end of March, that Holland wanted to reign in budgets so that each episode was around $9 million per episode. Sheridan’s shows typically cost between $12 million and $16 million per episode. Sylvester Stallone reportedly makes $2 million per episode of Tulsa King.

Additionally, Belloni claimed that “Ellison had tried to insert Paramount into a separate deal that Sheridan made for an old film script at Warner Bros.”

With all of this, Sheridan packed his bags and will take them to NBCUniversal after his commitments to Paramount end. He’s reportedly signed an 8-year deal with NBCUniversal that begins in March. Part of that 8-year deal is a 5-year TV deal that will begin in 2028 after his Paramount deal ends.

With Sheridan heading to NBCUniversal so is his producing partner David Glasser and his 101 Studios. He signed a first-look film and TV deal that begins in 2026 following his obligations to Paramount.

While Sheridan and Glasser are heading to NBCUniversal, his shows are staying with Paramount and “will stay with the company long after he is gone” according to Belloni

