Daniel Greene, the popular BookTuber behind Fantasy News, announced he’s gradually stepping down as host of his weekly fantasy and science fiction news show after nearly a decade of covering the genre. The decision follows a year marked by personal controversy and health concerns that have taken a toll on the creator.

“Eventually, I am looking to step down as your regular disheveled goblin host,” Greene told his audience in a recent episode. “Put those pitchforks and torches down. Flame is scary. Stop and hear me out.”

Greene’s Fantasy News has become a cornerstone of the fantasy book community, delivering weekly updates on publishing news, book releases, author announcements, and industry developments. The show has broken major stories about Amazon’s business practices, particularly regarding Audible’s impact on libraries and independent bookstores. Greene’s investigative work on Audible’s exclusive contracts and their effect on library systems has provided valuable coverage of issues affecting readers and authors alike.

The transition involves bringing in Austin and Rich from the YouTube channel Two to Ramble as guest hosts who could eventually become permanent replacements. Two to Ramble features Richard and Austin, college friends who discuss fantasy and science fiction books through podcasts and book club discussions. The duo met in college over shared interests and started their channel to share book discussions with a wider audience.

Greene explained his reasoning: “There is an issue for having an entire episode of Fantasy News done in one day. I have tried to spread out the workload, but with how news is released and a few other factors I won’t get into. No matter what, I end up till 3:00 4:00 a.m. Monday night, Tuesday morning trying to prepare the fantasy news and I have to be up at 9:00 releasing it. and that just messes with my sleep schedule for the rest of the week. And according to my doctor, that’s not quote sustainable.”

The announcement follows a difficult period for Greene, who faced serious allegations earlier this year from fellow YouTuber Naomi King. King publicly accused Greene of sexual assault, alleging he coerced her into non-consensual activity during a Las Vegas trip. The accusations sent shockwaves through the BookTube community and led to widespread discussion and initial support for King.

However, the situation took an uncomfortable turn when King later deleted her videos and issued an apology to Greene and his fiancée. While Greene denied the allegations and maintained their encounter was consensual, the controversy revealed that he had been unfaithful to his partner. In an awkward public display, Greene’s fiancée appeared on camera to defend him despite the admitted infidelity.

The controversy divided the fantasy book community and clearly took a personal toll on Greene, who had built his reputation on being a trusted voice in the genre.

Despite the personal turmoil, Greene emphasized that Fantasy News will continue: “Your regularly scheduled fantasy news will not be canceled. Have you not been paying attention? The fantasy news, say it with me, must undulify.”

Greene plans to focus on “bigger deep dives into individual stories” and “bigger projects” while gradually handing over hosting duties. He noted that unlike other news shows with teams of researchers and editors, Fantasy News has been “largely me and a battery fueled by anxiety” for nearly a decade.

The show’s investigative work, particularly its coverage of Amazon and Audible’s anti-competitive practices, has provided valuable service to the book community. Hopefully, the new hosts will maintain that commitment to holding industry giants accountable while serving the fantasy and science fiction community that has come to rely on Fantasy News for industry updates.

What do you think about the transition of Fantasy News to new hosts?

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: When Star Trek Stopped Asking Big Questions And The Valiant Frontiers Solution