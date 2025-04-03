YouTuber Craftswithannie took a stand against the pornographic content being marketed to women through so-called "spicy" romance novels, exposing how publishing houses and independent authors are deliberately tricking readers into consuming harmful material that damages their relationships and mental health.

In her video titled "'Spicy' Romance is Hurting Women," the content creator delivers a critique of an industry that has normalized pornography for women while hiding behind innocent-looking book covers and euphemistic marketing terms like "smut" and "spice."

"Pornography as we know is pretty much common knowledge that it's designed to rot people's brains, render them incapable of meaningful human connections," she explains early in her video, drawing parallels between video pornography aimed at men and written pornography targeted at women.

The YouTuber highlights the deceptive marketing tactics used by publishing houses to trick unsuspecting readers into consuming explicit content. She provides a particularly egregious example of a book with "obviously fake author name invoking the innocent Gilmore Girls show" with cover art that "looks like the kind of book you would buy a 14-year-old at Barnes & Noble."

"It is intentionally deceptive," she says, before providing evidence from bestselling author Ali Hazelwood's social media where the author "frequently laments how the book was originally supposed to be titled 'Wet' but her editor changed it because it was too sexually explicit."

The video makes a compelling case that these marketing decisions aren't accidental but calculated to "trick people into buying what they pitched as a sports romance" when the content is actually far more explicit than the packaging suggests.

Perhaps most concerning is how the industry has created a double standard where women's pornography addiction is socially acceptable while men's is rightfully stigmatized the . "It's socially acceptable for women to go on TikTok and brag about reading these books, describe these sex scenes in detail," she points out, contrasting this with how we'd react to "a man walking around in a shirt that said 'hot guys watch porn.'"

Even as such, a men’s romance novel genre has sprouted up on Amazon because of the success of women’s erotica.

The YouTuber doesn't shy away from addressing the real-world consequences of this addiction. "It leads to relationship and sexual dysfunction just like video porn," she explains, noting how these novels create "really unrealistic expectations of what a relationship is supposed to look like."

"In romance novels men automatically know how women like to be touched and they know what their love languages are," she observes, creating impossible standards that real men can never live up to.

She then concludes, "To try to pull unsuspecting women into an addiction that will lead to depression, sexual dysfunction and loneliness is actually the work of Satan."

The video ends with an invitation to join her "Book Club of Deplorables," where readers can enjoy quality literature without the harmful effects of pornographic content. For April, the group will be reading "Swamp Story," a contemporary fiction book set in Florida.

