Laran Mithras
21m

I have heard so many stories about authors getting ripped by small-mid publishers. I had tried once to get in with Ellora's Cave. Turned out the lady owning it was jaunting around on massive shopping sprees while delaying-delaying-delaying and eventually just refusing to pay due royalties.

Then, she refused to release claim on the published titles - essentially denying the authors ownership of their own work.

Glad I stayed indie. Have turned down a few publishing offers since. Why bother? Bragging rights?

44m

With everything crowd funded before, it's amazing this company tanked. Such horrid ownership.

Unless you are the star of the big five, indie is now the way to go.

