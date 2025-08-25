Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
39m

Sucks to be stupid, doesn't it?

I do not pity her or her kind. Neither male nor female.

Our message to the likes of her? Find God quick: there is a violent shaking going on and it's going to get worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture