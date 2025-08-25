A 32-year-old woman with facial piercings and a disheveled appearance has posted a confessional YouTube video admitting that following feminist advice to "pursue her passion" has left her unemployed, living with her parents, and facing an uncertain future. The video serves as a cautionary tale about the lies that feminist ideology tells young women about career fulfillment and life priorities.

The unnamed woman who goes by Kamikaze Shortbus, who appears unkempt and defeated, opens her video by displaying her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital production while explaining her current predicament: "probably one of my most frequently asked questions is how I got to be this why am I 32 years old and unemployed if I've got a Bachelor's degree am I stupid for getting a bachelor's degree in art are all bfas useless."

Her story follows the typical feminist narrative arc that has destroyed countless women's lives over the past several decades. Instead of focusing on marriage and family during her prime childbearing years, she was encouraged to chase career dreams that have left her childless, alone, and financially dependent on her parents at an age when previous generations of women were raising families and building stable households.

The woman admits that her academic performance was poor from the beginning: "I was also very, very stupid. I got mostly C's, D's, and Fs throughout High School. I don't even think I graduated with a 3.0. It was probably below that." Rather than recognizing these warning signs and pursuing more practical paths like marriage or vocational training, she was pushed into higher education by a system that profits from selling false dreams to young women.

Her description of art school reveals the pretentious nonsense that passes for education in feminist-dominated institutions: "I get to class for the first time and our art teacher is this very leathery man with a low cut white blouse and a bad to pay who is handing out pieces of butcher paper and little Gummy WI to everybody that walks into the door this mother says, ‘Okay, everybody I'm going to dim the lights now and we're going to put the gummy worms into our mouths and then we're all going to sketch how the gummy worms feel wriggling on our tongues.’"

This absurd exercise perfectly captures the intellectual bankruptcy of modern higher education, where students pay thousands of dollars to engage in meaningless activities designed by professors who have never worked in the real world. The woman's instinct to "dropped out of college the next day" showed more wisdom than anything her feminist advisors ever told her.

But the damage was already done. She had internalized the feminist message that traditional paths were beneath her, that she needed to find herself through creative expression rather than through the natural roles of wife and mother. She admits to wasting years in confusion: "The next 4 years were a blur. I don't know what the [ __ ] did. I think I got married. I think I was married for a little while. That’s a story for another time. A very traumatizing story. I'm divorced now."

The brief mention of marriage and divorce reveals another casualty of feminist ideology. Rather than learning how to be a supportive wife and build a lasting relationship, she was likely taught that marriage was oppressive and that her career dreams mattered more than her husband's needs or family stability.

When she finally returned to school, she chose an expensive art program that left her parents financially devastated: "The cost of any art school was kind of crazy, and combined with living in Los Angeles, it was not a great time for my parents’ wallet." Feminist ideology convinced her that her parents owed her this investment in her dreams, regardless of the financial burden it placed on their retirement or family stability.

The woman describes working harder than ever before in art school: "Art school was the hardest I'd ever worked in my life, and it paid off. The stuff I could make was pretty damn cool, and I'd even won an award just for being a tryhard." This temporary validation fed the feminist lie that career achievement would provide lasting fulfillment and meaning.

But reality hit when she graduated in December 2019, just before the pandemic destroyed the job market. Her timing reveals another problem with the feminist career model - it assumes that economic conditions will always support women's career ambitions, ignoring the reality that industries can collapse and leave specialized workers unemployed.

The woman's description of working in the industry exposes the soul-crushing nature of corporate employment that feminists sold as liberation: "Doing art as a career for a corporation for studios for other people is just so soul sucking trying to turn something that I loved into a commodity is probably the biggest mistake that I've ever made in my life."

She describes working "6 months of unpaid overtime" and going "2-month period where I didn't even have a weekend off and I was just working 7 days a week." This is the feminist dream of career success - working yourself to death for corporate masters who see you as disposable labor.

The woman admits the obvious truth that feminist ideology refuses to acknowledge: "I always thought when I got a 9 to-5 job it would be great because I'd have just a bunch of free time in my after hours but the after hours often never came and when they did come I was just too tired to really do much of anything except maybe watch TV."

Now she faces the consequences of following feminist advice. At 32, she's unemployed, living with her parents, and admitting, "I legitimately do not have a direction in life right now, I'm kind of just throwing spaghetti at the wall until something sticks, so hopefully I don't have to work at a call center for the rest of my life."

The woman's situation perfectly illustrates the feminist lie that career fulfillment can replace the natural satisfaction that comes from marriage and motherhood. Instead of spending her twenties building a family and supporting a husband's career, she chased dreams that have left her alone and directionless.

The saddest part is that she still doesn't understand what went wrong. She blames the industry, the economy, and external factors rather than recognizing that she was sold a lie about what would make her happy and fulfilled as a woman.

What do you think of this YouTube video that serves as a warning against feminism? Leave a comment and let us know.

