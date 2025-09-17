YouTuber Yellowflash shared that Sony hid his comment on its recent Ghost of Yotei trailer.

Yellowflash posted on the video, “RIP Charlie Kirk” and had received over 3,100 likes. However, the comment is nowhere to be found on the trailer video anymore.

He accused PlayStation of hiding it, “PlayStation hid my comment on their new Ghost of Yotei trailer.”

In a statement provided to Fandom Pulse, he added, “They hid me from the channel. If they deleted it, I would not see it. So I won't be able to comment on PlayStation directs anymore.”

This appears to be a specific targeting of Yellowflash given there are multiple other posts in a similar vein on the trailer. Strife8579 and formless_mergo both wrote, “RIP Charlie Kirk.”

Darthvaper4776 also wrote, “RIP in peace Charlie Kirk no one should be silenced for trying to talk.”

Dodgezt also posted, “RIP Charlie. This world didn’t deserve you.”

Official Completer wrote, “RIP CHARLIE KIRK AND IRYNA”

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei game came under fire after one of its developers Drew Harrison celebrated the assassination of Kirk. Harrison reposted Kotaku writer John Walker who wrote, “He died doing what he loved: being a transphobic, racist bigot.”

She then shared her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”

In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

Harrison was fired. First, she shared, “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger”

In a statement issued to Kotaku, Sony stated, “Drew Harrison is no longer an employee of Sucker Punch Productions.”

