YouTube's Algorithm Apocalypse: Platform-Wide Creator Devastation Is Not Just Due To Political Bias
YouTube's recent algorithm changes have decimated creator viewership across the platform, with channels reporting drops of 25-90% in what appears to be a calculated move to slash revenue sharing rather than targeted political censorship like we originally thought. The crisis has affected creators from gaming to tech reviews as more creators are beginning to complain about how their businesses are getting destroyed by YouTube’s changes.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.