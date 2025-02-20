Zachary Levi Explains Why 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Bombed At The Box Office
Actor Zachary Levi recently explained why he believes that Shazam! Fury of the Gods bombed at the box office.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods only grossed $57.7 million at the domestic box office and another $76.5 million interna…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.