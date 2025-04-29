Zweihander RPG, which was created by Daniel Fox and Tanner Yea and crowdfunded on Kickstarter to the tune of $61,743 back in 2017, mocked the death of Pope Francis on the day it was announced he had passed away.

The official Zweihander RPG Facebook page shared a photo of Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance meeting with Pope Francis on the day before his death and shaking hands with him.

It then described this handshake as “Vampiric Touch.” The description states, “The touch of your shadow-wreathed hand can siphon life force from others to heal your wounds.”

When one individual noted how disrespectful the post was, Zweihander RPG doubled down saying, “Just wait until you hear about the ‘pope hammer’ they swing at its head 3x to make sure he's dead.”

Pope Francis was declared dead on April 21st by Professor Andrea Arcangeli who noted he died from a stroke, coma, and irreversible cardiovascular collapse after he had been suffering from an acute respiratory failure in the context of bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia, multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension, and type II diabetes.

His cause of death was ascertained through electrocardio-anatomical recording.

Furthermore, a hammer was not used by Cardinal Farrell when he ascertained the death of Pope Francis and laid him in his coffin.

Whether or not a hammer has ever been used is up for debate. The Vatican reportedly described it as a myth back in 2003 when The Guardian claimed the Pope was ritually struck with a hammer.

Deacon Tom at Weird Catholic believes “this has happened in the past, but not happen any longer, and when it stopped is up for debate.”

He explained, “At a time when death could be difficult to determine and burial alive was a real possibility, this would not have been a quaint custom but a genuine precaution.”

