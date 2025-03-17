Zynga, a subsidiary of Grand Theft Auto owner Take-Two Interactive, announced that it is shutting down its latest Star Wars mobile game less than a year after it released globally.

In a post to social media, the company announced, “April 15th will be the final content update for Star Wars: Hunters. You can still play the game and the newest Hunter, Tuya, will be made available for free for all users from April 15th onward.”

“The game will remain playable until October 1st, 2025,” it added.

The company will not be offering refunds for players who purchase a Season 5 Arena Pass. It explained in its FAQ, “The intention of the 30-day notice we are giving between March 14th and turning off in-app purchases on April 15th is to give players enough time to max out the Arena Pass before the end of the Season.”

Furthermore, it will not be offering refunds for its premium in-game currency, “rystal purchases will not be refunded. The intention of the 30-day notice we are giving between March 14th and turning off in-app purchases on April 15th is to give players ample time to prepare and spend the in-game currency they have purchased.”

The game, which is described as a fast-paced 4v4 arena shooter, originally entered a soft-launch back in November 2021 where it released in India, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It eventually released globally in April 2024 on mobile devices as well as on Nintendo Switch.

The game was supposed to receive a PC release at the end of January after playtests happening in December and earlier in January, but the game never made it into Early Access.

Zynga provided no explanation for why it was shutting the game down, but it’s not hard to assume that player counts were low and it was likely not generating the revenue it needed for Take-Two Interactive.

