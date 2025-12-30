Martin Emborg, the Narrative and Cinematic Director for IO Interactive’s 007 First Light, confirmed that the game and Bond’s character will “reflect modern values.”

In an interview with MonsterVine, Emborg was asked, “Bond is known for being a smooth talker and, at times, a womanizer. Will we be seeing this side of him?”

He answered, “Yeah, you will. But obviously, as they were saying on stage before, the character Bond has evolved. So, he’s evolved through the decades, and obviously, we reflect modern values.”

“So it’s not going to be your old school Bond, which would just be tone deaf in this day, right? He’s a modern guy,” he added.

To that point when asked how Bond will interact with the female characters and the Bond girls in the game, Emborg made it clear that the game will ooze with feminism, as Bond gets emasculated, “So, obviously, we have Priyanga as M at MI6. But he will also meet some women in the field, who are these kinds of seasoned agents that will be running circles around him a little bit. And that’s a lot of fun.”

None of this should come as a surprise, the first trailer for the game was drenched in modern woke diversity, equity, and inclusion values with a number of the iconic characters such as M and Moneypenny being race and gender-swapped. The various Bond girls featured in the trailer were also lampooned for their ugly looks.

Additionally, IO Interactive has been marketing the game as a “re-imagined origin story.”

Furthermore, 007 Franchise Director Jonathan Lacaille made clear the game would feature a different James Bond than how he is traditionally depicted, “We have a story to tell that people are probably very curious to find out. What are the events and the people that shaped the character [James Bond] is today? Was he always the womanizer that he is, or the strong man that he is?”

“There’s a lot of youth in him, so maybe some recklessness at times,” he added. “And he has a lot of charm, but he doesn’t know how to use it yet. He’s maybe not as efficient as a [later] Bond would be.”

Lacaille also shared that the company was aiming at capturing “a younger audience, maybe, than the Bond franchise is used to.”

IO Interactive’s Senior Communication Manager Yonn Roskell reiterated that point while explaining why it chose to go with an origin story for Bond, “007: First Light devs chose an origin story in part because it allowed for a ‘more relatable’ Bond for the potentially ‘younger audience’ than might turn out for the films.”

