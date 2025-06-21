Castlevania and Devil May Cry Executive Producer Adi Shankar revealed he owns the TV and movie rights to Duke Nukem and shared what his vision for the project is.

In an interview with Esquire, Shankar was asked what he’s working on next. He answered, “Obviously more Devil May Cry. I'm being approached with different IPs and companies that want to work with me. I bought the rights to Duke Nukem. Not the gaming rights, but I bought it from Gearbox.”

As for what his vision for Duke Nukem is, he relayed, “It's a middle finger to everybody. When Duke Nukem blew up, a bunch of people sat around trying to turn it into a brand, when it's just a middle finger.”

“Duke Nukem can't be made by a corporation, because the moment a corporation makes Duke Nukem, it's no longer Duke Nukem,” he added. “I don't intend on having anyone tell me what to do on this one.”

READ: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey Movie Reportedly Put On Hold By Lucasfilm

Not only did Shankar reveal he’s working on a Duke Nukem project, but he revealed that one of his overarching goals with all of his projects is to make animation “cool.”

He explained, “Miyazaki does cross over [with adults and children], but to an American, that's still arthouse. The audience going "Woah!" with Cody Rhodes is not watching Spirited Away. There's a broadness [that] animation needs to be cool.”

Next, he made a comparison to nu metal, “Like nu metal. When nu metal was the coolest thing, the hits are what made it. They took nu metal but distilled it into a poppy frame so everyday people were like, ‘I'm into this.’ Korn's ‘Freak on a Leash’ becomes a Trojan horse for normal people to get into Deftones and Tool.”

“American animation doesn't have that,” he said. “You have people stuck in Hanna-Barberaland. It's cool to me, but it's not cool to the NFL player pretending to be Goku. They're not going ‘Yabba Dabba-doo!’ It's not f***ing happening. That's my influence. I'm making American animation f***ing cool. That's what I'm doing.”

READ: 'Superman' Box Office Projections Shift Downward

Additionally, he says his aim is to make something new altogether rather than chase anime, “I grew up on action-heavy Saturday cartoons. American Saturday morning cartoons were f***ing sick. I didn't even live in America and I watched them! They made me want to be here. But they were boxed in by broadcast standards, and I wondered what these stories would become if they weren't held back.”

“That's the space I'm building,” he declared. “Carry forward the language of the era and elevate it for an audience grown up but still craves that style and energy. I'm not chasing the grammar of anime. I'm building something new rooted in American action storytelling. This genre needs a name, because it's not anime. It's something that lives between Saturday morning cartoons, prestige television, and R-rated cinema.”

What do you make of Shankar’s comments?

NEXT: James Gunn Explains Why He Removed A Scene He Used To Promote 'Superman'