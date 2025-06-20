Superman director James Gunn revealed that a scene showing David Corenswet flying that was used to promote the film won’t be in the film.

At the end of January, DC Studios released a teaser trailer for the film that showed Corenswet’s Superman flying through a snowy mountain range.

At the time, the clip got quite a bit of backlash with many believing it was done with CGI. However, Gunn refuted those claims writing on Threads, “There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real as is David.”

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn shared more details about the scene He said, “It was a TV commercial and it wasn't a finished visual effects shot. So the part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way.”

Next, Gunn revealed he cut the scene from the film, “I didn't love the shot, so it's not even the shot that's in the movie.”

“Sometimes I'm pretty strict about when I'm going through a trailer and looking at each of the shots, but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at this closely. So that one kind of got by me,” he explained.

YouTuber Mr H Reviews is not buying what Gunn is selling. He shared his thoughts, “So when people said the VFX looked awful, [Gunn] said, ‘Oh! There’s no CGI on his face. So what VFX are you talking about then?”

“So you had multiple moving pieces and you just pasted them over to one another? Right. Why? So, it wasn’t even a real shot then,” he continued. “It was multiple real elements that were compounded over one another. That’s terrible. Terrible.”

Next, he brought up a recent promo for the film that he claimed looked equally as terrible as the TV spot from January while questioning Gunn’s claim about letting shoddy work get past him, “So he didn’t approve the last one, but he approved of this? He thought this looked good. Did you? You thought this looked good, mate? Did you? Did you?”

He then concluded, “This doesn’t make any sense. This is just him absolutely lying out his asshole. … You’re full of s**t, James. And if you’re not full of s**t get your eyes tested mate, because this looks equally as bad, if not as bad. ”

What do you make of Gunn’s comments?

