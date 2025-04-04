The board game industry is in full panic as Wingspan producer Stonemaier Games now has dropped a rant about tariffs on their official Facebook page.

Tariffs impact the board game industry, perhaps most of all, as a lot of the industry relies on slave labor from sweatshops in foreign countries to produce their components. Bringing up this fact led to woke activist board game designer Eric Lang melting down at a fellow designer on Facebook after he began rating about the tariff situation.

Now, the companies that virtue signaled the hardest for “rights” because of identity politics are all voicing their panics about not being able to rely on slave labor to keep their costs down. It shows the complete hypocrisy of the SJW morality where they complain about nonsense as if people are being hurt when a man pretending to be a woman isn’t accepted as the latter, but at the same time, they willfully ignore the sweatshops that produce their own games.

Jamie Stegmaier is the owner of Stonemaier Games and one of the worst virtue signalers in the industry. He made a big apologetic video for including conquistadors in a Viticulture expansion after lesbian board game reviewers made a crying video about the game, claiming he would be altering his board game content simply because it would be “hurtful” to “Indigenous people.” Ironically, it looks like Stegmaier is one of those who uses exploitative foreign labor as he’s unleashed a desperate cry on Facebook.