Amazon Game Studios Head of Editorial Timmy Palmieri confirmed that the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis game is a “true reimagining” of the original Tomb Raider game that was released back in 1996.

The game was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards last night with the official description on the video describing it as a “stunning reimagining of the 1996 genre-defining game.”

It also noted, “As Lara Croft, harness your wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time—from the jungles of Peru to the ancient ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious Mediterranean island shrouded in myth. Traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators as you hunt for the scattered pieces of the Scion, an artifact of immeasurable power.”

“Whether you’re a veteran raider or new to Lara’s world, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delivers jaw-dropping visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises, while honoring the spirit and atmosphere of Lara Croft’s debut adventure,” it concluded.

In a post on the PlayStation blog Palmieri shared more details about the game and noted it was developed in partnership with Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog.

He also described it as “a true reimagining of Lara Croft’s 1996 debut game.”

As for what that means, he explains, “Whether you’re a veteran raider or ready for your first adventure with Lara, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis instills a new sense of discovery to the original through modern game design, stunning graphics, and new surprises.”

Additionally, he shared that the game will feature different outfits for Lara. At least one of them, the Mediterranean Wetsuit Outfit, requires players to sign up for an Amazon Games ID and link it to your PlayStation Network account.

