Javiera Balmaceda, the sister of Pedro Pascal and an Amazon MGM Studios executive concurred with her brother that J.K. Rowling engages in “heinous loser behavior.”

Back in April, Pascal bashed Rowling for opposing the wickedness and evil of gender ideology. He described Rowling’s behavior as “awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior” in a comment on activist Tariq Rauof’s Instagram video encouraging his followers to boycott everything Harry Potter.

Balmaceda, who is the Head of Local Originals, Latin America, Canada, and Australia and has been with Amazon since 2017, echoed her brother’s comments in an interview with Vanity Fair. She said, “But it is heinous loser behavior. And he said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist.”

To be clear, Pascal’s brother does indeed exist. He’s only pretending to be a woman and it is physically impossible for him to be a woman. Rowling rejects the lie that Pascal’s brother is not only telling himself but convinced his family of. The fact this lie has been accepted by both of them is even more outrageous given Pascal and Balmaceda’s father is a fertility doctor and likely knows that sex is genetically coded into our DNA.

