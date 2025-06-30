Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

These comb-over writers are inserting themselves into the story. This is what they proclaim they do with games and movies in their twitter and bluepedo bios.

So if the character is a bad seed... so goes the writer.

These companies will not stop until they are driven out of business. Money is >>not<< a factor to their view of success. The destruction must be complete or the execs will just hire another comb-over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
5h

So his whole rebuttal is "haters gonna hate".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture