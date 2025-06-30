Anthony Ramos, who plays Parker Robbins in Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, addressed the negativity surrounding the show after.

Ironheart has received significant criticism. It currently has an atrocious 3.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a rotten 56% on the Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score.

Pop culture critic Gary Buechler on his YouTube channel Nerdrotic decried the series saying, “After three episodes, this is by far the worst live-action Marvel ever made. It is indeed the Marvel’s Acolyte. Although maybe not as funny. At best, it’s 25 minutes of content stretched across an hour and a half, not counting the 18 minutes collectively of credits, which were sweet relief.”

He added, “The show could be best described as boring, frequently interrupted with the purest forms of cringe, and unintentionally hilarious due to the portrayal of diverse characters in the most stereotypical way possible.”

Fellow pop culture critic Greg Owen also lampooned the series especially the message it is sending. He said, “Let’s jump straight to what I think is the absolute worst part of this show by far. Everything else, the goofy looking 2019 crew, the plot holes, the inconsistencies with information from Wakanda Forever, all of that pales in comparison to the disgusting message this show seems to be setting up. Which is you can be a horrible person and that’s okay so as long as: A) you can blame society in some way; and B) there is something worse that you either fought against or you could have participated in but you chose not to.”

“At the halfway mark, Riri is an awful human being. She’s selfish. She’s obsessed with her own fame and legacy and how she can outdo other famous people. She cheats in school non-stop. She steals constantly. She blackmails. She believes she’s above everything and everyone. Rules do not apply to her. And she waves away every character defect by using the power of victim mentality,” Owen highlighted.

In response to these criticisms, Ramos told Seasoned BuzzFeed, “You’re going to have negativity no matter what. Transformers, people talking s**t. This one, people talking [s**t]. … Everybody’s going to say what they going to say, but at the end of the day we know what we made, and we’re proud of what we made.”

“And I think that when you’re doing, when you’re the first of a thing-. We’re not necessarily the first to do this, but of all the shows we’re definitely different, right? And I think that when you’re stepping out a little bit like that you put yourself in a position where- For people to say whatever they want.”

“You know what I think that everybody is entitled to their opinion and at least they’re talking about it right. And if they ain’t I’d be worried,” he concluded.

While people might be talking about the show this week and next week after it releases its final three episodes, the show will likely never be talked again after unless it’s to bring up how terrible Marvel Studios shows and productions have been.

What do you make of Ramos’ comments?

