Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
1h

The usual arrogant Hollywood take that Trump supporters are stupid or uninformed. No, they just are outside of your SJW bubble and are sick of their property being destroyed by people who shouldn't be in the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture