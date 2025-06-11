Jason Bateman, who plays Marty Byrde in Netflix’s Ozark and voices Nick Wilde in Disney’s Zootopia film called for the media to give Trump voters “a talking to.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, Bateman first claimed that Trump is manipulating his voters, “It’s basically creating a larger group of people aggrieved with his policies and then somehow convincing them that, yeah, I know I’m the arsonist, but, trust me, I’ll be a firefighter soon, you know?”

From there he claimed the reason why he believes Trump voters are able to be manipulated is because they just don’t get the proper information. He explained, “In other words, do you think Trump would have gotten the same number of votes if the people who voted for him had access to or the curiosity to seek out and find the truth because they’re not getting the truth over on Fox? The $780-some million lawsuit is proof of it. And that was just one issue. So, what do you do about that? You know, people judge.”

After sharing that he fantasizes about media outlets getting ratings like restaurants do for food inspections and that “you have to make a real effort to stay insulated from the facts,” Bateman declared that Trump voters need a “talking to.”

He said, “And so, what do you do? People like yourself, you can’t stop reporting the news, but, like, who are we talking to? Do you ever see a day, and I know this is kind of a third rail for politics, but at what point, if ever, do you think this story would change from reporting on the outrageousness of Trump and his actions, his decisions, his words, and instead moved to the people that have voted for him twice?”

“And I know that goes back to the whole story of deplorables,” he continued. “And like, as soon as that happened, everyone just backed off and don’t ever talk bad about, you know, America and the 80 million. But he’s never changed, he’s always been the same. He didn’t do a 180 and duped everybody when he got to the White House. It’s the people that have put him there and then put him there again that really deserve a great deal of responsibility and a talking to, I’m sorry.”

“And I say that with love, they are our neighbors, as I said before. And I know that they are, you know, deservedly aggrieved and whatnot. But there’s another way to do it. There’s somebody else in the Republican Party that can look after your issues,” he added. “And if it makes you sick to vote for a Democrat, great, vote for Republican. Tons of my friends are Republican, like I have no issues with Republicans. It’s this extra step that, I think is so unnecessary to follow blindly.”

Ironically, later in the interview Bateman noted how he lives in a L.A. bubble when he was informed that Rahm Emanuel could not win a presidential election because he’s Jewish. Bateman said, “And so, anyway, I think [Emanuel would] be a really exciting candidate. But then I said to somebody, and somebody said, ‘Oh no, he’ll never win, he’s Jewish.’ And like, I’m a guy who lives in Los Angeles and-”

He continued, “But then I started thinking, and Pete Buttigieg can’t win ‘cause he’s gay, and I started thinking, ‘Well, am I just in such an L.A. bubble that--’

After Wallace informed him he was not in a bubble, Bateman added, “I just can’t imagine that that would be a barrier to somebody voting for someone or that somebody is Black or that somebody is a woman, and then I started thinking, and I’m going to ask you to the extent you’re comfortable answering it, if you are an independent voter or somebody that’s kind of on the border between voting a Republican or a Democrat is gay, Black, Jewish or female has the best chance of being the next non-White middle-aged male president, where do you think the tolerance is?”

What do you make of Bateman’s comments?

