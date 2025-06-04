Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo defended her blasphemous decision to take on the role of Jesus in an upcoming stage adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Back in February, Erivo announced she would star in a new adaptation of the play at the Hollywood Bowl. She posted to Instagram, “Just a little busy this Summer. Can’t wait!!”

The blasphemous play is expected to be performed between August 1st and 3rd at the Hollywood Bowl.

In a new interview with Billboard, Erivo defended her decision to engage in blasphemy questioning, “Why not?”

She added, “You can’t please everyone. It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”

After defending her decision to engage in blasphemy, she then hypocritically claimed she’s trying to spread positivity, “I’m trying to be a person you can get positive things from, because that is the only way you can balance this stuff.”

Additionally, she would comment on President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., where he removed billionaire David Rubenstein as chair of the board and president Deborah Rutter.

Erivo said, “I don’t know who gains what from that. I hope that it comes back. “It’s really sad to have to watch this happen to it. The Kennedy Center is supposed to be a space of creativity and art and music for everyone.”

She also noted she will continue to push disordered lifestyles and plans to do so at WorldPride in Washington D.C. explaining, “I want to encourage people to not decide to just tuck away and start hiding and not being themselves anymore, because that is exactly what they want,” she says. “The more yourself you are, the more you are in front of people who don’t necessarily understand, the better understanding starts to happen.”

What do you make of Erivo’s comments?

