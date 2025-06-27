Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone claims that individuals opposed to the evil of gender ideology are in “a cult masquerading as a social movement.”

Simone’s comments came after she shared how she was thrilled that writers J.K. Rowling and Graham Linehan followed her on Twitter, but lamented that “she couldn’t smell their dark side in advance.” She then concluded, “No one wakes up that shitty one day.”

In response to this post, David Weingart wrote, “It's true that no one wakes up that shitty one day, however, it does seem like there is something truly corrosive about transphobia in particular. It takes over their entire personalities with every increasing levels of ugliness. It's a cult masquerading as a social movement.”

Simone responded, “IT REALLY IS. Like, they never actually talk about protecting women, they gloss over all the attacks on women in politics, but holy SHIT SOME TRANS WOMAN IN PEORIA HAS TO GO TO THE BATHROOM LET'S FUCKING GET CAMERAS IN THERE.”

She then added, “It's like a tumor and there's no human part left.”

In response to another individual claiming they saw it coming with Glinner, Simone wrote, “That would make perfect sense. There's definitely an element of projection in this for a lot of these people. Or maybe I just f***ing hate goddamn transphobe trash.”

While Simone is maligning critics of gender ideology, Duke Health and other hospitals make it abundantly clear on their websites that they have no problem butchering adults and mutilating children.

Duke Health specifically states that it provides gender-affirming hormone suppression to children 18 and under, “we offer therapies to delay puberty. This gives them more time to explore their gender and relieves the stress of going through physical changes that don’t match their gender identity.”

North Carolina passed a law in 2023 that banned sex change treatments for minors.

Additionally, a group called “Do No Harm” released the Stop the Harm database that catalogued healthcare facilities across the United States that are mutilating people, both adults and children.

Rev. Tadeusz Pacholczyk at the National Catholic Bioethics Center also makes it abundantly clear that the hormone suppression that hospitals like Duke Health offer can lead to mutilation. He states, “Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and complex surgeries can all lead to permanent damage, even the destruction of a young person’s reproductive organs and fertility.”

He also declares, “Parents have a serious obligation to protect their children from the gender-reassignment industry, which profits handsomely from the lucrative, long term hormone prescriptions and the multiple complex surgeries.”

Additionally, he adds, “The available studies reveal, moreover, that the majority of pre-adolescent children who present as ‘trans’ eventually revert to the identity that accords with their biological sex. Those studies indicate at least 67 percent of gender diverse children cease wanting to transition by puberty as long as ‘gender affirmation’ approaches are not pursued or advocated.”

