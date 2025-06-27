Fandom Pulse

sleepdeprived_bear
1h

I wonder what sort of good will arise from the actions of corrupt technocrats. I believe Hegel called this phenomenon "the cunning of reason". This reminds me of the last chapter of the book of Genesis where Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery and in their time of need, their cruelty ended up doing good.

Maybe it's going to platforms like Substack to directly communicate with a potential audience and eschewing advertisers and sponsorships in favor of direct subscriptions. I recall a few years ago where anyone asking for donations was called a "grifter".

I have mixed feelings to the whole vtuber phenomenon, but kind of like how I found Nine Inch Nails album "Pretty Hate Machine" surprisingly full of humanity despite the synthetic and industrial sounds, there's something interesting and perhaps profound in the rise of vtubers who don't age like the people behind them.

Again, another thought provoking and entertaining article.

