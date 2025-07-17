The fate of Doctor Who has been in question lately as Disney ended its partnership after Russell T. Davies’ and Ncuti Gatwa’s dismal run, but the BBC boss is assuring everyone the government-funded organization remains committed to the science fiction brand and holds the same values as Disney.

Most of the fan complaints around Doctor Who have been centered around identity politics since Russell T. Davies took over the reins of the show once again. During the 60th Anniversary Specials, he brought back David Tennant to try to revitalize interest after they turned The Doctor into a woman, but he littered the specials with awful dialogue reflecting the worst in social justice. The Doctor was lectured on being a “male presenting Time Lord” by Donna Noble, and they kept referring to a new transgender character Rose as a “beautiful woman” to try to gaslight the audience into claiming a man could be a woman.

It only became worse when Ncuti Gatwa took over as the gay, black Doctor. His episodes were filled with emasculation, with his character crying at every opportunity, presenting white people as racist bigots, and pushing extreme LGBTQ messaging on a level never seen before, as The Doctor abandoned his companion to make out with a random man.

It only got worse in season 2 as Russell T. Davies and company decided to make the theme of the episodes lashing out against “toxic fans,” including one where the villain, another white male, was setting up a “planet of the incels.”

Ratings on the show have been the worst in history, and it was canceled during the second season despite Ncuti Gatwa having a contract through 2028, according to a Bad Wolf insider.

Ever since the reveal of Billie Piper as the next Doctor, fans have been speculating what’s next, and the BBC CEO Tom Fussell has reconfirmed BBC’s commitment to the show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “"We're really committed to Doctor Who. We really want to carry on looking at ways for fans to interact with the brand. We look after the brand, whether it's at Comic Con, merchandising, or whether it's the distribution deal we've done. The BBC and Disney haven't made a decision yet. When they do, they'll announce it. There's no point me speculating on it. But Doctor Who is a much-loved brand by everyone in BBC Studios, and we love being part of that sort."

This contradicts recent reports that Disney dumped the brand because of a low return on investment. There was talk during the second season that Disney wanted rights to the streaming of the old classic episodes, and that was a large reason for their coming in, but that doesn’t seem to have settled yet.

Further mask of is that Fussell seems to be all-in on the identity politics that killed the show this go around. He revealed that a lot of it had to do with Disney values, saying, "They are a crucial partner and we share a lot of the same values, so I'm really proud of the way that relationship has worked.”

This comes after Gatwa has been spinning that he didn’t leave the show because of low ratings and fan reception, despite rumors that he indeed did, telling an interviewer he left "Because I'm getting old and my body was tired. I've now just started doing some ballet, so I'm making some good decisions here.”

What do you make of the BBC CEO saying he’s committed to Doctor Who and holds Disney values? Leave a comment and let us know.

