Clint Eastwood, who is about to celebrate his 95th birthday, criticized Hollywood for its lack of originality while also revealing he’s already in pre-production on his next film.

Speaking with Austrian outlet Kurier and and translated by Reuters, Eastwood did not hold back his criticism for Hollywood, “I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like 'Casablanca' in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea.”

“We live in an era of remakes and franchises,” he continued. “I've shot sequels three times, but I haven't been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.”

He noted this philosophy was instilled in him while he was in the old studio system, “As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year. And that's why I'll work as long as I can still learn something, or until I'm truly senile.”

He’ll be applying this philosophy on his next film, which the Austrian outlet reported has already gone into pre-production albeit no other details were revealed about what the film was about.

And Eastwood is setting the bar high for the film, “There's no reason why a man can't get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I'm not one of them.”

There’s no reason to think the film won’t be as good as some of Eastwood’s best which includes The Outlaw Josey Wales, Pale Rider, Heartbreak Ridge, Unforgiven, Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers, Letters from Iwo Jima, Gran Torino, Sully, and The Mule.

What do you make of Eastwood working on a new a film?

