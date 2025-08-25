Cracker Barrel issued a statement after the company faced intense backlash after it changed its logo as well as began redesigning its restaurants.

On August 18th, Cracker Barrel explained their new logo saying it “is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all."

The change in the logo came after Cracker Barrel hired Julie Felss Masino to be its new CEO in November 2023. Masino, whose background is in marketing, began to quickly make changes announcing a strategic transformation back in May 2024. Specifically, it claimed its transformation was in “driving relevancy, delivering food and an experience guests love, and growing profitability.” In order to do that it was going to focus “on refining the brand, optimizing the menu, evolving the store and guest experience, winning in digital and off-premise, and elevating the employee experience.” It specifically noted it had “engaged a leading branding agency to refine and strengthen positioning to delight existing and new guests.”

In an interview on Good Morning America, Masino claimed feedback from the rebrand has been “overwhelmingly positive that people like what we’re doing.”

She added, “I actually happened to be in Orlando last week with all of our managers. We bring them together every other year and the number one question I get asked, Michael [Strahan] is, ‘How can I get remodel? When can I get a remodel? How do I get on the list?’ Because the feedback and the buzz is so good. Not only from our customers, but from our team members. They want to work in a wonderful restaurant.”

The backlash was furious on social media as well as in the stock market. The company has seen an over 11% decline in just the last five days.

Now, in a post to Facebook, Cracker Barrel stated, “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

“What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed. That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find.”

The company continued, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee. We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family.”

“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs… in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories,” the company added. “Meatloaf, chicken n’dumplins, country fried steak, sides that taste like Sunday supper, and yes, the world’s best pancakes, they’re all still here, with a few new dishes joining the menu. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time guest, we want you to feel at home around our table.”

“We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours. That means showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart,” it stated.

The company concluded, “We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees. At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel.”

“Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” the company concluded. “Thank you for caring so much and come see for yourself the country hospitality that makes Cracker Barrel feel like home.”

