One of the developers of the upcoming Relooted game from Nyamakop was denied entry into the United States to promote the game at Summer Games Fest back in June.

The game whose synopsis states, “Reclaim real African artifacts from Western museums in this Africanfuturist heist game. Recruit crew members, plan escape routes, acquire the precious cargo, and bounce out of the joint as fast as you can,” showed off a trailer at Summer Games Fest, but did so without one of its developers there.

The anonymous developer informed Aftermath that he was denied entry into the United States and was unable to attend the event. He said, “I was definitely more prepared than the last time [I came to the US] and had even stronger motivations for travel and return. Because time was short and I did not want to cause any delays, I ensured to carry as many supporting documents as I could. However, that did not matter because I was quickly denied under 214(b) without any of my documents even being looked at.”

The U.S. Department of State notes that visas are denied under 214(b) because the person “did not sufficiently demonstrate to the consular officer that you qualify for the nonimmigrant visa category you applied for; and/or [the individual] did not overcome the presumption of immigrant intent, required by law, by sufficiently demonstrating that you have strong ties to your home country that will compel you to leave the United States at the end of your temporary stay. (H-1B and L visa applicants, along with their spouse and any minor children, are excluded from this requirement.)”

The developer went on to imply that he was not given a valid reason for the rejection, “I have no problem with being rejected if a valid reason is provided. It would at least make it easier to get refunded for travel insurance.”

He then insinuated that he was denied a visa due to his race, “At least three people before me in the queue were denied without having their documents looked at. In fact, as I left the consulate, someone else who had their visa approved with no issue, who had no travel history and did not provide concrete travel plans, asked me if I noticed what was happening inside. You can probably guess what the main difference between myself and this other applicant is.”

The company’s Creative Director Ben Myres also bemoaned his colleague being rejected and implied it was being done due to politics, “You've got some white South African asylum seekers in [the US] now, because apparently there's a white genocide going on. It's pretty messed up that people lying about being genocided can get a visa to come to your country, but actual people who have no interest in staying here – just coming for the event – can't get a visa. It's incredibly fucked up and unbelievable."

